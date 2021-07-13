Texas: In yet another incident of dress policing, a Turkish bodybuilder and fitness model was stopped from boarding a plane in Texas, allegedly because airline staff thought she was too skimpily dressed and her outfit would ‘disturb families’. The incident happened last Thursday when Deniz Saypinar was barred from boarding the flight after American Airlines employees found her short denim shorts and a small brown tank top to be skimpy, Daily Mail reported.Also Read - #BoycottZara Trends After Head Designer's 'Islamophobic' Text to Palestinian Model Goes Viral | See Tweets

American Airlines’ rules state: “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”

The 26-year-old shared her ordeal on Instagram, saying that she had been told she was “naked” and that her clothing “disturbed other families” at the airport. She slammed the airline staff while displaying the outfit that caused staff to choose not to allow her onto the flight. “I am not naked,” she insisted to her followers.

Saypinar later posted another message on Instagram and tagged American Airlines saying: “I am an athlete, and now I have to wait here until the morning. I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone. I’m mature and civilized enough to know what I can and cannot wear. I don’t deserve to be treated like the worst person in the world for wearing denim shorts. What separates us from animals if humans can’t control even their most primitive impulses. I feel insulted. They wouldn’t let me on the plane because I wore these shorts in the United States.”

A follower supported her and commented: ‘It is 2021, and there is still a dress code you have to follow to board a plane, of course, only if you are a woman. This is ridiculous.’

Notably, Saypinar is a famous fitness model, entrepreneur and social media personality who was the first woman in Turkey to ever receive an IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilders) status.

Here are some of her pictures:

