Auraiya: ‘Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The’–this isn’t some movie dialogue, but a number plate of a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya! On Tuesday, Muradganj outpost in-charge Avnish Kumar saw three boys sitting on a bike when he was on vehicle checking duty. He stopping the youths to inquiring about the tripling when he noticed another strange thing. Instead of registration number, a bizarre line was written on the number plate. The words read, ”Bol Dena Pal Sahab Aaye The.” Not only this, a loud silencer was also installed in the bike.Also Read - Viral Video: PV Sindhu Grooves to Tamil Song Mayakirriye, Her Fans Love It | Watch

According to a Zee News report, the youths were arrested. They have been identified as two brothers Ankit Pal and Anuj Pal and the third person is Shivam Singh. Notably, the three friends had come to visit Sai temple located in Aanepur village of Auraiya city.

Auraiya SP Abhishek Verma posted a funny tweet about this incident and shared pictures of the bike.

See pictures here:

आज @auraiyapolice की नज़र एक मोटर साइकिल पर पड़ी जिस पर लिखा हुआ था “बोल देना पाल साहब आए थे “ उस पर बैठे युवको को यह नही पता था की पाल साहब की यह सवारी आयी तो सही लेकिन जा नही पाएगी ! यह तो वही बात हो गयी-“राह में चलते मुलाक़ात हो गयी जिससे डरते थे वही बात हो गयी”।@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/hsdpeLQXRr — ABHISHEK VERMA I.P.S (@vermaabhishek25) March 15, 2022

The pictures have gone viral on social media, amusing social media users who filled the comments section with laughter emojis and hilarious reactions.