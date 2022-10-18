Chennai: With Diwali just a few days away, officegoers in India are eagerly waiting for their Diwali gifts and bonuses from their employers. Talking of bonuses, a Chennai-based jewellery shop owner left his staff pleasantly surprised when he gifted his employees bikes and cars as gifts. The owner, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, reportedly spent Rs 1.2 crores to buy cars for 10 people and bikes for 20 people. “As many as 10 employees have been gifted cars while 20 have been gifted bikes”, said the owner of the jewellery shop, Jayanthi Lal.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Bank Manager Fights Off Armed Robber With Pliers, Bravery Lauded Online | Watch

Jayanthi Lal said, “They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work”.

Earlier, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, the owner of Chalani Jewellery gifted eight cars and 18 bikes to his staff and colleagues. While some of them were surprised, others were left with tears of happiness. Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Passenger Bites Flight Attendant's Finger; Forces Turkish Airlines To Make Emergency Landing

“This is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits,” he said. “They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts,” he further said.

This year Diwali is being celebrated on Monday, that is, October 24. People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

