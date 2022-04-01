Bangalore: Following the ban on Hijab in Karnataka, right-wing groups are now calling for the boycott of halal products in the state. Right-wing groups including Hindu Jagruthi Samithi, Bajrang Dal, Srirama Sene and others are demanding the removal of halal certification from the signboards of shops selling meat and have urged the Hindus to buy meat cut through ‘Jhatka’ to support ‘economic jihad’.Also Read - Actor Jyothika Shares Exciting Vlog of Her Latest Himalayan Trekking | Watch

Amidst the call to boycott halal-certified products, pharmaceutical company Himalaya came under fire after an image showing company's halal policy certificate went viral on social media with a call to #BoycottHimalaya. "Our products comply with Islamic Law/Shariah and free from any forbidden ingredients under Islamic law… We have set up the Internal Halal Management Team comprising of senior executives (including Muslims) from various disciplines to be responsible for all matters pertaining and the their Halal certification," read the certificate.

Following this, some Twitter users also shared a screengrab of the company's Wikipedia page to point out that a Muslim man was the founder of Himalaya and began demanding a ban on Himalayan products. As #BoycottHimalaya started trending on Twitter, actor Paresh Rawal also tweeted in support of it.

‘Halal’ certification is an international conspiracy to create a parallel economy and hold of minority Muslims over the majority !

Earlier it was limited to meat products but now it is being imposed on grains, beauty products,medicines too.#BoycottHimalaya #BoycottHalalProducts pic.twitter.com/07flGbNBPU — Rashmi Krishna (@rakshabhatkn) March 31, 2022

After Tanishq, Manyawar, Fab India, Hyundai & Kia, now it's time to boycott Himalayas. Let's show them there place. Boycott Halal Products#BoycottHimalaya — Sunanda Roy 👑 (@SaffronSunanda) March 30, 2022

They #BoycottHimalaya products becoz of the founder of himalaya company is A muslim 🙄🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wcm4o6EvYY — Shannu 🖤 (@Mass_Mohammad78) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, some users also came in support of the company and pointed out the halal certification policy of various other FMCG conglomerates. Journalist Mohammed Zubair took to Twitter to point out that 9/10 of prominent board members of Himalaya, while brands like Amul, Tata and others also had a halal policy.