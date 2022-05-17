Utah: Amid an acute shortage of baby formula milk in the United States, a Utah mom has taken it upon herself to help many new parents by selling over 4,000 ounces (118 litres) of her breast milk to those in need. Alyssa Chitti from Utah initially tried to donate her breast milk to a milk bank, however, due to the daunting process, she decided to sell it online for USD 1 for an ounce, according to a report by Fox 13 news.Also Read - Elon Musk Replies to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Thread With Poop Emoji, Netizens React With Memes

Chitti, who has been providing breast milk to thousands of desperate parents, told the American news outlet that she is willing to negotiate the prices of her best milk as she understands what parents are going through amid the baby formula shortage in the country.

In an interview with Fox 13, Chitti joked, "I figure I'm running out of room, so might as well help someone else. I know I have over 3,000 ounces. 3,000 ounces downstairs and probably almost 1,000 upstairs."

Chitti said the formula milk shortage was making her “nervous”. She highlighted that some babies with “upset tummies” have specific baby formula requirements. ” I know how hard it can be when they’re upset. There’s nothing you can do about that stomach pain,” she said adding that she knows how tough it can be to handle such situations as her own daughter is “very, very colicky.”

Chitti is not alone. Many mothers like her are also contributing to this noble cause. However, Fox13 reported that days after the interview was aired, Chitti began receiving negative feedback about her decision, which led her to stop selling breast milk.

Notably, buying and selling breast milk online is legal in the US. However, it is unregulated, which adds to the risk because the donor may not have been screened for infectious diseases or contamination risks.