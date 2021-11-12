Viral News: The best part about going to a wedding is the lavish and delicious food that you are able to enjoy for free! But what if you are told to pay for all the food? The question might confuse you, but that is what actually happened when a bride placed before her guests–a rather bizarre request. In the wedding invite, the bride asked her guests to pay 99 Dollars each (Rs 7370 approximately) as the couple were unable to bear the expenses of the reception.Also Read - Viral Video: Brother And Sister Dance to Viral Manike Mage Hithe, Internet Showers Love | Watch

The bizarre story surfaced after a user on Reddit narrated her experience of being invited to her friend’s wedding in the coming year. She revealed how the wedding invite asked guests to pay $99 for their wedding food. “On the invite it states ‘we are unable to afford the food, so it will be USD 99 per head banquet style’. Oh it’s also a 4 hour drive away from us and kid free so we need to pay for petrol, accommodation, outfits, baby sitter and our food to eat at the wedding lol,” read a part of the caption.

Take a look at the post:

The anonymous woman went on to say that the bride and groom aren’t having an open bar and are also having a ‘wishing well’. The post has left people scratching their hands in disbelief and confusion. Many angry users said that they would never go to such a wedding while others opined what is even the need to throw an expensive reception.

One user commented, ”Would love to know your reply. Mine would be a kind but hard, not going to be there. Why do people always think that a wedding is a valid reason to go over budget? There is no way any food is good enough to justify $99 a person at a wedding (assuming its no open bar – but who knows). If someone asked me to pay for my own wedding meal, I would deduct that from their wedding gift. Its just tacky. People need to start getting real and only planning for what they can afford. Its one day. Why start off your marriage in debt?”

Another blasted the couple saying how they are getting their guests to pay for the whole wedding. ”It likely is to pay for the venue as well. You can get decent food for $20 a plate so they re trying to get people to pay for the entire wedding,” he wrote.

A third wrote: “I hope they enjoy having a reception with no guests. I don’t pay $99 when I go to a restaurant and can choose what I want – I’m not going to pay it for someone else’s pre-determined menu.”