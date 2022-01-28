Auraiya: An Indian wedding is no less than a movie plot as it all the worthy elements of drama, suspense, and tragedy. With the wedding season in swing across the country, several incidents of brides standing their ground and refusing to get married for all sorts of reasons have surfaced.Also Read - Viral Video: Husband Pranks Wife With Fake Snake, She Jumps Into His Lap | Watch

In one such incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, a bride refused to marry the groom after he threw the garland at her, instead of putting it around her neck, as is the tradition. Upset over the groom’s behaviour, the bride refused to marry him. The incident took place at Naveen Basti under Bidhuna police circle, according to an IANS report.

After her refusal, both the families got into a heated argument and the groom denied having thrown the garland.

The families tried to persuade the bride to continue with marriage ceremonies but she refused. Finally, the police were called and the two families parted ways after returning the exchanged gifts.

It is not the first time when a bride has called off the wedding due to the groom’s bad behaviour. A few days back, a bride in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore broke off her wedding after the groom allegedly slapped her on the face for dancing with a cousin. In true filmy style, the bride who go ‘humiliated’ called off the wedding but married another groom on the same date and fixed time in a venue 7 kilometers away from the reception hall. According to a report in Times of India, the groom has now demanded Rs 7 lakh spent for the wedding arrangement and gave a complaint to Panruti All-women police station.