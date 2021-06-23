Noida: With the ongoing wedding season in India at present, many dramatic and bizarre stories are coming to the light. In one such bizarre incident reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, halfway through the wedding, a bride called it off and refused to get married after her groom failed to read a Hindi newspaper she asked him to read. However, the groom didn’t fail to read the paper because he was illiterate or he had a problem reading Hindi. In fact, the reason for canceling the wedding was the groom’s weak eyesight, which was actually the reason for his failure in reading the paper. The bride reportedly asked the groom to read the paper without wearing his glasses. Also Read - Desi Auto Correct? This Viral Video of a Man Saving an Autorickshaw from Overturning Has Impressed Anand Mahindra | WATCH

As per reports, the bride’s family not only called off the wedding, they also filed a case against the groom and his family. Arjun Singh, a resident of village Jamalipur of Sadar Kotwali area, fixed the marriage of his daughter Archana with Shivam, a resident of Achalda town under Banshi police station. The girl’s father saw that Shivam was a literate man and fixed the wedding for June 20. On the day of the wedding, the bride’s family welcome the wedding procession by gifting the groom a motorcycle and some cash money. Also Read - Video of Hungry Elephant Crashing Inside a Kitchen to Look for Food is Going Viral | WATCH

The wedding guests were treated with great care and the groom was seated on the royal wedding chair. But in the meanwhile, the women of the bride’s side noticed that the groom was constantly wearing a pair of glasses, following which they became suspicious that the groom had weak eyesight. Hearing that the groom couldn’t see without wearing glasses, the bride was shocked and refused to marry him and also asked him to read the paper to clarify her doubt. Also Read - Newly-Married Couple Attempt Suicide by Consuming Poisoned Chicken on Wedding Night in Bihar's Gopalganj

Meanwhile, the bride’s father said that when he saw the groom for the first time before fixing their marriage, he thought that he must be wearing glasses for style. But on the day of the wedding he found out the truth about the groom’s weak eye-sight, so he refused to marry off his daughter with the groom.

Recently, a number of such incidents came to light where a bride called off her wedding after the groom failed to recite a table of 2, and in other, the bride called off the wedding after her groom failed to pronounce Urdu words. And, in the third incident, another bride canceled her wedding after the groom and his wedding party turned up drunk for the ceremony.