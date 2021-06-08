New Delhi: Covid-19 has forever changed a lot of things and every aspect of our lives has been affected by it. After wreaking havoc across the world, thankfully, Covid cases are slowly subsiding and vaccination programs are going on in full force. Experts say that vaccination, social distancing and putting on masks are the only effective ways to control the virus. It’s this reason why a prospective bride is now seeking a groom who is fully vaccinated. Also Read - Bride Disappears Within Few Hours of Wedding, Dupes Surat Businessman of Rs 2 Lakh
Yes! In a matrimonial ad going viral, a woman has demanded a groom who has been administered both doses of Covishield vaccine. This clip appeared on a newspaper’s matrimonial column on June 4, 2021, wherein the self-employed Roman Catholic woman sought marriage with a person of her own religion, but put up an additional condition. She also wrote that she has already received both the doses of Covishield vaccine and is now on the hunt for a potential groom who has been vaccinated against the same.
In a tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the picture and wrote, ”Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?
The clip of this matrimonial advertisement has gone viral on social media and many reacted with comments on Tharoor’s post.
One user wrote, ”Ha Ha Ha !! COVID Vaccines finally enter the Matrimonials space ! Perhaps the next one will be – “COVID recovered & Anti bodies developed bride wants similarly protected groom ………”, while another sarcastically commented, ”Now vaccination is compulsory along with Caste & Religion.’
Here are other reactions:
