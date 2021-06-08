New Delhi: Covid-19 has forever changed a lot of things and every aspect of our lives has been affected by it. After wreaking havoc across the world, thankfully, Covid cases are slowly subsiding and vaccination programs are going on in full force. Experts say that vaccination, social distancing and putting on masks are the only effective ways to control the virus. It’s this reason why a prospective bride is now seeking a groom who is fully vaccinated. Also Read - Bride Disappears Within Few Hours of Wedding, Dupes Surat Businessman of Rs 2 Lakh

Yes! In a matrimonial ad going viral, a woman has demanded a groom who has been administered both doses of Covishield vaccine. This clip appeared on a newspaper’s matrimonial column on June 4, 2021, wherein the self-employed Roman Catholic woman sought marriage with a person of her own religion, but put up an additional condition. She also wrote that she has already received both the doses of Covishield vaccine and is now on the hunt for a potential groom who has been vaccinated against the same.

In a tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the picture and wrote, ”Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal?

See the tweet here:

Vaccinated bride seeks vaccinated groom! No doubt the preferred marriage gift will be a booster shot!? Is this going to be our New Normal? pic.twitter.com/AJXFaSAbYs — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2021

The clip of this matrimonial advertisement has gone viral on social media and many reacted with comments on Tharoor’s post.

One user wrote, ”Ha Ha Ha !! COVID Vaccines finally enter the Matrimonials space ! Perhaps the next one will be – “COVID recovered & Anti bodies developed bride wants similarly protected groom ………”, while another sarcastically commented, ”Now vaccination is compulsory along with Caste & Religion.’

Here are other reactions:

Modern problems requires modern solutions 😅🤣 — Harsh Jain (@HarshJain_21) June 8, 2021

I can’t believe it is actually happening — Niraj Kumar (@NirajKu48939189) June 8, 2021

Yesss…indeed being practical is of no harm. Getting future ready is always wise..so embracing new normal seems quite feasible wid variety of vaccines around.👍 — sunita (@sunita39424199) June 8, 2021

So true. India needs that. Today my wife ask to cook lady to come and join in work only after vaccination after lock down is over. But payment for month done. She took it in a very positive manner too. India need to vaccinate all sooner the better. Uae has started 3rd dose now. — Aslam Rahman (@aslam123) June 8, 2021

Certificate of presence of Antibodies in the body also must be insisted, else what's the guarantee that in spite of getting vaccinated, the antibodies have developed🤣 — Ravi Vallabhaneni (Balu Deserves Bharat Ratna) (@ravivallabha) June 8, 2021

Vaccine wale dulhaniya /dulha le jayenge 😂😂.. Modiji jaldi vaccine available karwao — shalini (@Dastaan1234567) June 8, 2021

