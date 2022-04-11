Viral News: A British gardener named Douglas Smith has created a new World Record for growing the most number of tomatoes from a single stem. Notably, the man hailing from Hertfordshire, UK broke his own record for the most tomatoes from a single stem/truss. In September 2021, whilst harvesting his tomato plants, Douglas discovered a single stem with 1,269 cherry tomatoes on it, after which he applied for the world record. The record-breaking tomatoes were grown in a greenhouse in Douglas’ back garden, where he spends up to four hours a week tending to the trusses.Also Read - Woman Eats 19 Chicken Nuggets in Just One Minute, Breaks Guinness World Record | Watch

He broke his own record of 839, which he had achieved only a few weeks prior. The record before that was just 488 and had not been broken in over 10 years. “After breaking the UK record for the largest tomato in the UK in 2020, with a 3.106kg (6.85lb) tomato, I sought a new challenge for 2021,” Douglas said when applying for this record.

Douglas then took an analytical approach to his tomato farming methods in order to become the best in the world. He studied various scientific papers and even took soil samples to be tested in a laboratory, which allowed him to tweak the formula until it was just right.

A new Guinness world record! Delighted to announce that my record 1,269 tomatoes on a single truss has just been approved. It breaks my own record of 839 from last year #nodig – https://t.co/IF0LH73iOa @GWR @craigglenday @MattOliver87 pic.twitter.com/QgPJP3NsFk — Douglas Smith (@sweetpeasalads) March 9, 2022

The official count was conducted by an independent horticulturalist. “The tomatoes were counted into boxes of 10, and 10 boxes were placed in a tray. Each tray held 100 tomatoes,” Douglas explained.

An unprecedented number of 1,269 tomatoes were counted in total. That’s 430 more than Douglas’ previous record and over 10 times more than the original record of 121, set by B Rooms in 1997.

(With Inputs from Guinness World Records)