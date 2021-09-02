Dholpur: A village in Rajasthan has become talk of the town after a buffalo gave birth to a rare two-headed calf. The two-headed calf was born in Pura Sikrauda village of Dholpur district at the home of a cattle rancher. The baby buffalo also has two mouths, two necks, four eyes and four ears, as reported by Zee News. As expected, the mutant calf quickly became the centre of attraction, and people from neighbouring villages thronged the farm to catch a glimpse of the rare calf. People are curious to know what caused such a condition.Also Read - Viral Video: This Rare Video of Rabbit Swimming & Enjoying Water Leaves The Internet Surprised | Watch

Meanwhile, the family members of the cattle herder are feeding and water to the baby buffalo from a bottle and taking care of it. At present, the calf is healthy and drinks milk from both its mouths.

Veterinarian Gudde Singh told that the buffalo gave birth to a two-faced calf on Monday without the help of any animal specialist. He said that the calf is being taken care of in a normal manner and is still completely healthy. However, having such an unusual calf remains a matter of curiosity among the villagers.

In a similar case recently, a cow gave birth to a rare two-headed calf with two mouths, two ears and four eyes in a village in Chandauli’s district in Uttar Pradesh. According to veterinary doctors, such a thing happens due to abnormal development of cells during the development of the embryo.

Dr Satya Prakash Pandey, Chief Veterinary Officer of Chandauli, said that this is not a divine miracle and explained, “During the development of the fetus in the womb, cells divide into many parts and during this process sometimes there is an additional development of cells. This is why two heads form.”