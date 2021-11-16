Bengaluru: A three-and-half-year-old bull named Krishna, and valued at around Rs 1 crore, has emerged as the star attraction at this year’s Krishi Mela being held in Bengaluru. The bull was dressed up and decorated with vibrant ornaments at the Krishi Mela. According to ANI, the bull belongs to the ‘Hallikar’ breed which is considered as the “mother of all cattle breeds”. The bulls of this breed of cattle are known for their strength and endurance and are mainly used for draft purposes.Also Read - Bengaluru Woman Comes up With Unique Breastmilk Jewellery to Preserve Memories Forever

But why is it so expensive?

Priced at a whopping Rs 1 crore, the cost of this bull was much extensively higher than what bulls in India actually sell for. Normally, bulls are often sold for between 1 to 2 lakhs during the fair conducted here. However, this particular bull’s semen sells at a price of Rs 1000 because of high value and demand.

“We sell a dose of the semen at Rs 1,000,” Boregowda, the bull’s owner told ANI.

This year, the fair was organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, will be held from November 11 to 14 on the GKVK campus in Bengaluru. A tribal woman turned modern farmer inaugurated the fair in the absence of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

More than 12,000 farmers have registered for this year’s Krishi Mela, with several of them doing so at the spot, The New Indian Express reported. It comprises as many as 550 stalls wherein traditional and hybrid crop types, technologies and machinery items are displayed besides cattle, marine and poultry, the report added.