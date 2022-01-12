Viral News: Magawa, the mine-sniffing hero rat who won a gold medal for his mine-detection work in Cambodia, has died at the age of eight. According to a CNN report, African giant pouched rats found more than 100 landmines and other explosives during his service. He also became the first rat to be awarded the UK’s PDSA Gold Medal, which is the animal equivalent of the George Cross.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Woman Throws Fruits From Vendor's Cart After It Brushes Her Car In Bhopal | Watch

Announcing the news on Tuesday, APOPO, APOPO, the mine-clearing non-governmental organization said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that HeroRAT Magawa passed away peacefully this weekend. Magawa was in good health and spent most of last week playing with his usual enthusiasm, but towards the weekend he started to slow down, napping more and showing less interest in food in his last days. Magawa had recently celebrated his birthday in November, reaching the grand old age of 8.”

During his five-year career, Magawa found over 100 landmines and other explosives, making him Apopo’s most successful hero rat to date, the release said. He managed to clear more than 225,000sq m of land – the equivalent of about 31 football pitches – and discovered 71 landmines and 38 items of unexploded ordnance, the charity previously said.

“All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done,” the organisation said in a heartfelt tribute. “His contribution allows communities in Cambodia to live, work and play, without fear of losing life or limb.”