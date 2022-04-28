Viral News: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what struggles life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such story of a cancer patient has gone viral after he appeared for a job interview during one of his chemotherapy sessions. In a picture that has gone viral, Arsh Nandan Prasad, an IT professional hailing from Jharkhand, can be seen sitting on the hospital bed before his laptop and appearing for the interview, while going through a session of chemotherapy.Also Read - Viral Video: Thousands of Migratory Flamingos, Seagulls Flock to Navi Mumbai. Watch

Arsh, who has the #OpenToWork badge on LinkedIn, spoke about the struggles of getting a job because of his health issue. In a note attached with the image, he wrote, “When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are. As the recruiters come to know that I’m fighting Cancer, I see the change in their expressions. I don’t need your sympathy!! I’m here to prove myself.”

See the image here:

Netizens inspired by Arsh’s fighting spirit

Needless to say, the picture has struck a chord with netizens, who were both touched and inspired by his fighting spirit in the face of adversity.

“You have inspired many! Stay the course, success is there! You are showing more strength and commitment and it is empowering others to be strong! Stay strong!” a user said. “You got this. My prayer is that these organisations will catch up and give you the consideration you deserve. Oh and that you’ll find a position that perfectly aligns with your values, skills, and personal goals. Keep your head up! Get well,” another added.

Did he land a job?

Soon after Arsh posted his picture, he got a job offer from Nilesh Satpute, the founder and CEO of Maharashtra-based tech company Applied Cloud Computing. Satpute urged Prasad to continue his chemo sessions and assured him that a job awaited him at his company when he was ready.

He wrote, “You are a warrior. Please stop attending interviews during your treatment,” said Satpute. “I checked your credentials they are very strong. You can join us whenever you want. There will be no interview,” he added