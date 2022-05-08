Nairobi: Armed wildlife officers were called to a village in Kenya for reporting the sighting of a ‘stray lion’, just a kilometre from the Mt Kenya National park this weekend. But the three unsuspecting officers, who visited the Kinyana village, after the alarm was raised, were in for a huge surprise – after a ‘stray lion’ emerged to be a carrier bag, albeit one with a realistic image of a lion’s head on it.Also Read - Mother's Day 2022: Hero Mum Born Without Arms Dresses Baby Girl Using Her Feet. Watch

According to reports, the bag was innocently placed among some bushes in a hedge, when a passing farmhand saw the big cat’s ‘face’ and feared an entire lion was hiding in the undergrowth, ready to pounce. He raised the alarm after spotting what he thought was a lion just outside his employer’s home. Also Read - Viral Video: Coin Toss Decides Election Result As Candidates End Up With Same Number of Votes. Watch

According to a BBC, the bag was placed in the hedge by the homeowner, who had put some avocado tree seedlings in it and wanted to stop them from drying out. Also Read - Viral Video: Cool Neighbour Goes To Complain About Loud Music, Invites Himself to Next Party. Watch

Local chief Cyrus Mbijiwe told the BBC that although there had been no recent reports of stray lions in the area, residents had complained that some of their livestock had gone missing. “We treated the incident with a lot of caution and seriousness. We first ensured everyone was safe then wildlife officials investigated and discovered that it was a bag,” the chief said.

Despite the false alarm, the Kenya Wildlife Service said it lauded “the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict”.

On arrival, KWS rangers were astonished to find out that the ‘alleged lion’ was a lion printed carrier bag. Despite this being a false alarm, we laud the public for raising an alarm in order to mitigate a possible conflict. pic.twitter.com/spiYlpNNso — Kenya Wildlife Service (@kwskenya) May 5, 2022

In a series of tweets, Kenya Wildlife Service laughter off about the hilarious incident of the ‘alleged lion’ and urged the residents of Meru to Zuru Meru National Park to enjoy the “magnificent wildlife the park has to offer such as Lions, the endangered Grevy’s Zebra and many more.”