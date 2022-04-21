Chandigarh: When people buy a new vehicle, they always aspire to get a fancy number plate. However, one man in Chandigarh left everyone surprised when he spent an overwhelming amount of money to get the license plate he desired. The man named Brij Mohan, the owner of Honda Activa, spent Rs 15.44 lakh for a super VIP ‘0001’ number plate. Meanwhile, his bike only costs Rs 71,000!Also Read - Bihar Man Brandishes A Gun As He Dances With Woman, Netizens Express Shock | Watch Viral Video

According to reports, Brij Mohan bought this fancy number in a recent auction held by the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority. The bidding for the number CH01 CJ 001 began at Rs 5 lakh and finally was purchased by Brij Mohan for a whopping Rs 15.4 lakh. He said that the 001 plate will now be used for the scooter, but when he buys a car for Diwali, he will put the plate on it.

This comes after Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the government will put ‘0001’ number plates on auction for common people to generate extra revenue for the state. The number plate that ends with 0001 is actually currently being used in 179 government vehicles out of which 4 of them are owned by the Chief Minister of Haryana.

According to a NDTV report, the Chandigarh Registering and Licensing Authority had put a total of 378 license plates up for sale at an auction and has generated close to ₹ 1.5 crore in additional revenue. As per estimates, revenue of Rs 18 crores could be collected via e-auctioning of these fancy number plates.

This is not the first time in Chandigarh that the number ‘0001’ got sold at such a whopping price. In 2012, a man paid ₹26.05 lakh for this number for a Mercedes Benz S-Class.