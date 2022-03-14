Viral News: Needless to say, if there’s one herb that Indians cannot live without, it’s coriander (Dhania). Taking his love for dhania to new heights, now a popular chef has started a petition to get coriander designated “India’s national herb”. In a recent post on Instagram, chef Ranveer Brar spoke about how he has started a petition on change.org to make dhaniya India’s national herb.Also Read - A Good Chef Knows What to Show And What Not to: Pragyan Ojha on Virat Kohli's Press Conference

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, ”My love for Dhaniya is no secret! And what started as a light-hearted post on social media, has actually become a topic of national discussion! If you want to join in too, sign the petition and share it 🙂 Link in bio and in my story.

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Brar (@ranveer.brar)

Well, the picture received positive response and many people readily agreed to sign the petition. One comment read, “I even bought a Satya Paul saree with Dhaniya print on it. Love this herb so much. Adds that final touch and fragrance to any dish. In South we call it Kothamalli.” Another wrote, ‘For sure chef, aap bs ye batao ji sign kaha krna hai.” A third wrote, ”Yeah sabse pyara dhaniya hamara.”

His petition titled ‘Give India’s Most Loved Herb “Dhaniya” the Glory it Deserves! reads as, ”If you have cooked something today, the highest chances are that you have reached out for the this, chopped and tossed it into your dish or used its bright green leaves as garnish. Coriander or the several names Indians call it lovingly, dhania, kothamali, cilantro is thesuperstar of your kitchen. This herb is packed with flavours.It can spice up any dish you are making. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, every Indian loves coriander in almost all dishes.

Not just the flavour, coriander is also a superfood. It is antimicrobial, anti-oxidant, anti-diabetic, anxiolytic, anti-epileptic, anti-depressant, anti-mutagenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-dyslipidemic, anti-hypertensive, neuro-protective and diuretic. It is believed to help control diabetes and decrease cholesterol.

Sign my petition to confer coriander the status of national herb! The herb which makes every delicacy flavourful and sparks joy in our hearts must get the glory it truly deserves. Or it will go and get that title else where… aur aap kahenge Ranveer aapne bataya nahi!!!”

So far, more than 11, 300 people have signed the petition and the numbers only seems to be increasing.