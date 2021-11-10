Viral News: A mining company called Gemfields has found the largest emerald ever mined at its Kagem mine in Zambia. Weighing 7,525-carat (1,505g) the rare and gigantic gemstone is called Chipembele, which means ‘rhino’ in the local dialect of Bemba. The beautiful gemstone boasts a glassy surface with distinct hexagonal crystal structures and a deep hue.Also Read - Missing Teen Girl Rescued After She Uses Viral TikTok Hand Gesture to Signal She Needs Help

According to Mining.Com, it is extremely unusual to encounter a gemstone weighing more than 1,000 carats. The discovery of Chipembele follows Insofu (Bemba for ‘elephant’ — discovered in 2010) and Inkalamu (‘lion’ — 2018), all of which were formed at Kagem, the world’s single largest producing emerald mine, owned by Gemfields in partnership with the Zambian government’s Industrial Development Corporation.

See pictures of the rare gemstone here:

According to a press release, Chipembele was discovered in July of this year by geologist Manas Banerjee and Richard Karpeta.

Chipembele is due to be sold at the next Gemfields emerald auction, with viewing expected to take place from early November 2021, and a share of the proceeds of the sale will support the North Luangwa Conservation Programme in Zambia, to aid critical black rhinoceros.

“A key Gemfields tenet is that Africa’s gemstone wealth must contribute meaningfully not only to host-country economies, but also to conservation efforts, host communities and the next generation by ways of education, healthcare and livelihood projects,” Jackson Mtonga, Kagem Sort House Assistant Manager, is quoted in the press release as reported by CGTN Africa.

“We are delighted that the legacy of Chipembele will support rhinoceros conservation efforts, bringing a positive impact to conservation communities in Zambia,” he added.