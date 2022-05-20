Kollam: In India, the start of a new venture or business is usually accompanied by performing a pooja. Seems a few thieves applied this practice in their act too. In a rather weird burglary case reported from Kerala’s Kollam district, thieves displayed their religious side and conducted a ‘pooja’ (prayers) with liquor and betel leaves before stealing from a bank. They then took off with gold worth Rs 30 lakh and Rs 4 lakh cash.Also Read - Bhagwan Ka Darr? Thieves Return 14 Stolen Idols From Balaji Temple After Having Scary Dreams at Night

According to Manorama, the thieves looted 'Pathanapuram Bankers', a private financial institution in Janata Junction, Pathanapuram. The theft was discovered owner of the financial institution, Ramchandran Nair, reached his firm at 9 am on Monday. He claimed in his police complaint that 100 sovereigns of gold and the cash tha.t were kept in two lockers were lost.

After the police investigated the spot, they figured that some religious ritual was performed near the locker where the gold and cash was stored. There was also an image of a deity, a spear, and a lime with yellow thread along with a note that read, “I am dangerous, don’t follow me.” In addition, human hair was also found all around the room, apparently with the intention of misleading the police dog.

“Apparently, the robbers reached the first floor of the three-storey building through the roof. After breaking the iron grills at the main entrance, they forced open the door,’ said an officer to Manorama Online. The officer further explained that the miscreants used a cutter to open the lockers and get their hands on the gold and cash.

