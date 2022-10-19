Patna: In a major embarrassment for the Bihar education system, a class 7th exam paper has termed Kashmir as a separate country. The examination conducted by Bihar Education Project Council for Class VII students, asked them to name what the people of five countries are called. In the question paper, students were asked to fill in the blanks as to what the citizens living in these countries are called. The countries listed are China, Nepal, England, India and Kashmir.Also Read - 'Zoom' - Army's Assault Dog Who Helped Kill 2 Terrorists In Kashmir Succumbs To Injuries

"What are people of the following countries called?" reads the question. The fourth query reads, "The people of Kashmir are called…"

KASHMIR TERMED AS SEPARATE COUNTRY IN EXAM PAPER: SEE TWEET

Kishanganj, Bihar | Class 7 question paper terms Kashmir as separate country Got this via Bihar Education Board. Ques had to ask what are people from Kashmir called? Mistakenly carried as what are people of country of Kashmir called? This was human error: Headteacher, SK Das pic.twitter.com/VVv1qAZ2sz — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

