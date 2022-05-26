Viral News: If this isn’t the stuff of nightmares, then what is! In an incident that will leave you absolutely horrified, a 28-year-old man in Malaysia was bitten by a snake on his butt while he was sitting on the toilet seat. According to Malaysian newspaper The Star, Sabri Tazali, had been sitting on the toilet playing video games on his phone when the snake struck. Feeling a sharp sting, Tazali stood up to find a snake holding on to one of his buttocks. Panicking, he yanked the reptile off and rushed to leave the bathroom. He immediately contacted the nearby Fire and Rescue Department, following which the snake was captured. It was reportedly a python, but thankfully, it was a non-venomous one. Sabri later went to a hospital and was treated with an anti-tetanus shot.Also Read - Viral Video: Bird Flies Away With Woman's Pizza, Internet is Left Amused | Watch

The aggrieved man described the incident as an unfortunate moment and further informed that it took place in March. He also took to Twitter to share photos of the reptile that came out of the toilet. One picture shows the snake curled up next to the toilet bowl. See pictures here: Dua bulan lepas bontot aku kena gigit dengan ular time aku berak. Ular tu keluar dari lubang jamban. Nasib dia tak gigit telur aku. pic.twitter.com/ABDjDkSe2Q — Sabri Bey (@sabritazali) May 22, 2022

“After two weeks, I checked the wound area, there were still half of the snake’s teeth. It broke probably because I yanked the snake hard,” Tazali told a local Malaysian media outlet, as per Newsweek.

Still recovering from the shock, Tazali said that he got the toilet bowl changed in his bathroom. He was so shaken that he avoided using the toilet in his house for around two weeks, using the toilet of a local mosque instead.

In a similar incident last year, a 65-year-old Austrian man was bitten in the ‘genital area’ by his neighbour’s pet python. According to reports, the man paid a visit to the bathroom and felt a “pinch in the area of his genitals” sometime after he sat down on the toilet. When he looked down, he was stunned to see a 5-feet-long snake inside his toilet bowl.

