Viral News Today: In today's piece of bizarre news, a man in Chile was stunned beyond belief when he received a notification that said his company paid him 286 times his salary in May. Instead of Rs 43,000 or 500,000 pesos, which was his monthly salary, he received around Rs 1.42 crore or 165,398,851 Chilean pesos! Yes, while reading this, many of you might be wondering why doesn't it happen to you. However, what followed was a whole lot of complication.

Notably, the man worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), one of the largest producers of cold cuts in Chile. Upon receiving the hefty sum, the employee contacted a deputy manager in the human resource department to report the error in payment. When they checked their records, the management realized the goof up and confirmed that the employee had been mistakenly paid about 286 times his monthly salary. He was then obviously asked to return the amount that was paid to him in excess. But he didn’t keep his promise. Obviously!

Meanwhile, when the company didn’t receive the amount, they tried to reach out to the man and get an update. The employee got in touch with the company saying he would visit the bank soon. However, on June 2, the man submitted his resignation and has since disappeared from the face of the Earth. The company now has no avenue left but to take a legal recourse to recover the money.

In Chile, misappropriation is included in the Penal Code and sanctions “those who, to the detriment of another, appropriate or divert money, effects or any other movable thing that they have received in deposit, commission or administration.”