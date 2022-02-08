Viral News: A UK-based recruitment company in Cardiff, Wales, has given the best gift to its employees by taking all of them on a holiday to thank them for working through the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is taking 55 members of its staff on an all-expense-paid trip to Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands. In the four-day break, the firm will be spending more than £100,000. (over ₹1 crore), according to a BBC report. The company said this paid-for holiday comes after “historic 2021 results”.Also Read - Amid The COVID-19 Restrictions, Check-In at a Staycation And Drive Away Your Travel Blues

"Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE. Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday," the company said on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife!

That's everyone. Not just the top billers but EVERYONE. The 50+ recruiters across our 8 markets

All of our support teams

Our new hires in 2022 Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind #yolkfolk pic.twitter.com/X9El5OPwNw — Yolk Recruitment (@Yolk_Recruit) February 3, 2022

Also Read - 6 Unique Emerging Travel Sentiments in 2022

Yolk’s Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora said: “2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry – we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote…so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years.”

The holiday will be a long weekend, with everyone setting off on 1 April. Needless to say, the company’s generous gift to its employees has won a lot of praise and appreciation from people on social media.