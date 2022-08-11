New Delhi: Needless to say, discussions about sex and sexuality are a big NO in a conservative country like India. In a recent instance, some commuters got comfortable after they spotted a condom advertisement in Delhi Metro. Notably, an advertisement of a condom-manufacturing company mounted on a panel above a women-only reserved seat in a Delhi Metro train surfaced on social media, with some users angry over it.Also Read - Viral Video: Instagram Influencer Bobby Kataria Seen Smoking Cigarette on SpiceJet Plane, FIR Filed | Watch

A Twitter user on Wednesday shared the image of the ad on social media, following which some other users tagged the DMRC and asked it to “take immediate action”. Many users expressed displeasure and asked the DMRC to remove the poster. Another user wrote, “Oh Delhi Metro…. you have become very progressive? Ad for condom over women’s seat? It’s not your fault…. but you should know that this is a country where there are rules for not showing condom ads on TV during the day…”

ओह Delhi Metro …. आप तो काफी प्रोग्रेसिव हो गए हैं? महिलाओं की सीट के ऊपर Condom के Ad? आपकी कोई गलती नहीं है…. लेकिन आपको पता होना चाहिए कि यह वह देश है जहां दिन में टीवी पर कंडोम के विज्ञापन नहीं दिखाने के नियम हैं…. ध्यान रखिए… pic.twitter.com/W9YE93tWEQ — Abhishek Anand🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) August 11, 2022

There were also some users who didn’t have a problem with the ad. Another user wrote, “What’s wrong in this ? Aesa koi niyam nahi hai.”

After many users tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a source on Wednesday said, “This ad is an old one and has already been removed.”