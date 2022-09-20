Every time tech major Apple launches a new product, fans across the world can’t contain their excitement and rush to get their hands on it. One such ardent fan is Kochi-based businessman, who flew all the way to Dubai to become one of the first owners of the iPhone 14. According to Times of India, Dheeraj Palliyil purchased Apple’s new iPhone Pro from a premium reseller in Dubai’s Mirdif Centre at 7 am on Friday (September 16), hours before it was released in India on the same date. Palliyil is the director of a digital consultancy named Dare Pictures.Also Read - Son Beats Aged Father On Street In Rajasthan's Jodhpur, Arrested After Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Dheeraj ended up paying Rs 1.29 lakh for the iPhone 14 Pro phone. In addition, he spent Rs 40,000 on his ticket fare and visa fee. Taking to Instagram, Palliyil also shared a picture from the iPhone store as he can be seen holding the phone in his hand while posing for the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Palliyil (@dheerajpalliyil)

“Earlier, the sale of iPhone in Dubai started weeks before the beginning of the sale in India. So, it was a different experience to fly to Dubai to own the new model of iPhone. Now, the sale starts in Dubai and India on the same day. Still, I decided to purchase from Dubai hours before the beginning of the sale in India. It gives you a special feeling when you purchase the phone as the first customer when thousands of people are waiting outside the shop,” Palliyil was quoted as saying.

In the past too, Palliyil had flown to Dubai to buy the iPhones upgraded models, ahead of their respective launch dates in India. Palliyil had done the same for the release of four earlier models as well: iPhone 8, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.