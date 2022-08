Jammu: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Tuesday won the heart of a foreign tourist when they returned his lost bag in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. CRPF spokesperson Shivnandan Singh said the tourist, a native of Belarus, was on way to Jammu from Srinagar on a motorcycle when his rucksack fell down at Kharpora in Banihal. A road opening party of CRPF noticed the fall of the rucksack from the motorcycle and tried to stop its rider to return the bag.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir: One CRPF Personnel Injured As Terrorists Lob Grenade

When he left the scene, the jawans immediately contacted the other personnel a few kilometres ahead and asked them to inform the tourist that his bag is in safe hands, the spokesperson said. A short video of the tourist thanking the CRPF was shared by the force on its Twitter handle Jammu sector CRPF.

See the picture here: