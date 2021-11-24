New Delhi: In a new development that has sent investors onto a panic mode, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday announced that a bill to ban private cryptocurrencies will be introduced in the upcoming winter session of parliament. According to the Lok Sabha website, the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, is one of 26 bills set to be introduced, which begins on November 29. However, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its usage.Also Read - Handful Of Cryptocurrencies To Survive, May Pose Unregulated Chit Funds-Like Problem, says Raghuram Rajan

Soon after the announcement, industry experts and netizens criticised the move whereas some drowned their fear in memes.

Here are some of them:

The listing of the much-talked-about bill to regulate and restrict cryptocurrency in the country came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week said that all democratic countries need to work together on cryptocurrency and ensure that it does not end up in the wrong hands. Giving an example of the virtual currency, he said, “Take cryptocurrency or Bitcoin for example. It is important that all nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth.

According to an AFP report, India’s cryptocurrency market has boomed since the country’s Supreme Court overturned a previous ban in April last year, growing more than 600 percent over the past year according to research by Chainalysis.