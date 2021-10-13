Hyderabad: A picture of a cabinet full of bundles of currency notes which has money worth over Rs 142 crore has gone viral on social media, shocking social media users. Notably, the Income Tax department recently carried out search and seizure operations on a major pharmaceutical group based out of Hyderabad and claimed to unearth unaccounted money worth Rs. 550 crore. During the raid, currency notes were found stuffed in carton boxes, labelled medicines, and also in huge almirahs at several flats.Also Read - 'Jab Paise Nahi The...': Thief Leaves Taunting Note After Not Finding Enough Cash at MP Official's Home

The picture doing rounds on the internet is of the same raid on the pharmaceutical group. The pharmaceutical group involved in the case is a manufacture of intermediates, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and formulations, according to an official release from the income tax department.

A Twitter user tweeted the image and joked saying “This was revealed by the Income Tax Department’s raid on a pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad Seeing this, I think they must have kept clothes in the locker.”

See the picture here:

The department did not mention the name of the pharmaceutical group but reports suggest that the raid happened at Hetero Drugs, which is the first pharmaceutical company in India to launch the generic version of Remdesivir injection, Covifor, used in the treatment of Covid-19. The company got beneath the I-T dept scanner because it amassed wealth disproportionate to the identified sources of earnings.

The division carried out search operations at about 50 places in six states, together with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on Wednesday, October 6, and Thursday, October 7.