New Delhi: Bollywood Actor Sonu Sood has become incredibly well-known for his charitable and humanitarian work, and his thoughtful social media posts have always impressed netizens. The actor also responds to tweets directed at him. Now, in a touching gesture, a man from Delhi opened a street food stall and named it after Sonu Sood.

It all started when Aradhana Rathore tweeted about a street food vendor with Sonu Sood’s name on it and tagged the actor. The name of the stall read “Sonu Sood Ji Chur Chur Naan”. She wrote “@Sonu Sood, the reality of your help is very much visible near our apartment in East Delhi. It feels good to see the small business doing so well. Glad to see this small business of this person is doing well. Your help has helped him with employment,” in the caption of the video.

To this, Sood retweeted the post and humbly replied, “Tell the food stall owner to feed us naan too,” along with a heart emoticon.

Look at the tweet below:

Sonu Sood’s response has received more than 7,500 likes and more than 500 retweets since it was shared a few days ago. People have left several heartwarming comments on the tweet, praising him. A user commented with heart emoticons, “Sir, now you are a brand with a caring heart.” Another twitter user commented, “Sonu Sood – the modern days superhero”. Some other comments include, “Sonu Sood is not just a name but has become an emotion.”

(Written by Vidushi Agarwal)