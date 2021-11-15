Mathura: Remember the Delhi-based YouTuber who made his pet dog float up in the air by tying helium balloons? The same YouTuber has now run into fresh trouble after he entered Nidhivan Raj–a Krishna temple in Vrindavan and recorded a video there. Notably, Gaurav Sharma and his associates allegedly entered the premises of the temple by the scaling and recorded a video of the area on night of November 6.Also Read - YouTuber Drinks 2 Liters of Soda in 18.45 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

According to a popular belief, Nidhivan Raj is the holy place where Radha and Lord Krishna play ‘raas lila’ during the night and no one is allowed to enter the place at that time. After the video surfaced, police on Sunday arrested Gaurav Sharma for shooting a video inside an important religious site restricted for filming in UP’s in Vrindavan during night. He was arrested from his Delhi residence, police said.

“While Sharma has been sent to judicial custody, efforts to nab his associates are on,” police official Martand Prakash Singh said.

During interrogation, Sharma admitted that he shot the video at the ‘holy’ place during the night of November 6 along with his cousin Prashant and friends Mohit and Abhishek, police said. Sharma uploaded the video on YouTube on November 9. However, he had to delete it after priests protested against the shooting of a film inside the “holy” place.

“I had visited my uncle’s place in Mathura on November 6. My cousin Prashant told me that there is a place in Vrindavan, where no one enters at night, as it is believed that misfortune strikes those who do so. I decided to make a video of the area and arrived at the Nidhivan around midnight with my cousin and friends and after shooting the video for 15-20 minutes, we came out,” TOI quoted the YouTuber as saying.

An case under section 295A of the IPC and section 66 of the IT Act was registered in Vrindavan police station following a complaint by Rohit Goshwami, the priest of Nidhivan Raj, according to the officials.

Sharma is the same YouTuber who was arrested for making his dog fly in a video in May this year. The YouTuber was later released. He had later deleted the video and apologised for his act. “I apologise if you felt bad after watching the Dollar video. I won’t try such things again. Those who’re getting influenced by such things, please don’t get influenced. If sentiments have been hurt, I truly seek your apology.”

