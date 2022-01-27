New Delhi: Needless to say, the cow has acquired a sacred status and is highly revered in India. Now, Delhi university’s Hansraj College has opened a cow protection and research centre on its campus, Indian Express reported. Principal Dr Rama Sharma said the centre, which has just one cow, will initiate research on “various aspects of the animal” and also provide “pure milk and ghee” for students. The college also plans to start a gobar gas plant, which will be supported by the centre.Also Read - Viral Video: Hardik Pandya & His Nani Groove to Pushpa's Srivalli Song, Allu Arjun Reacts | Watch

The centre has been started with one cow and is called Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra. According to principal Dr Rama, will be expanded “if the research that is done proves to be useful and beneficial”.

“Ours is a DAV Trust college, and its base is the Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we hold a havan on the first day of every month, which may be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we felicitate all the people who have their birthdays that month. For this, every month, we need to go to the market to buy the things that we need to offer to the flame, such as pure ghee. We can be self-sufficient now in this,” principal Dr Rama told Indian Express.

However, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) unit of Hansraj College alleged that a ‘gaushala’, dubbed as a “Swami Dayanand Cow-Protection and Research Centre” has been constructed at the site reserved for a women’s hostel.