San Francisco: Well, seems like The Simpsons have done it again! As Richard Branson and his crewmates from Virgin Galactic touched the edge of space and returned safely, several netizens claimed that such a situation may have already been predicted by The Simpsons. Fans of the animated comedy series shared a scene from the series’ Season 20 which shows an astronaut in a spaceship and he actually resembles the British billionaire Richard Branson! Quite uncanny, right?Also Read - Are 'The Simpsons' Right Again? Fans Think The Show Predicted Kamala Harris' Purple Inauguration Outfit | Check Eerie Images

The episode is named ‘The Burn and The Bees’ in Season 20, in which the astronaut is shown enjoying his time in zero gravity. Netizens are now convinced that The Simpsons show actually predicted Richard Branson’s stint in space.

The picture was shared by a user Aditya Kondawar with the caption, ”How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing?” Another user replied, “I think their writers showed every kind of (wild) imagination, which we are now turning to reality.”

How can The Simpsons show predict every Damn thing? 😯 pic.twitter.com/9wt3uSbiFh — Aditya Kondawar (@aditya_kondawar) July 12, 2021

Lagta hai Simpsons dekhna hi padega…. Modern day Nostradamus — Chirag Choudhary (@chiragc) July 12, 2021

Perhaps Sir Richard Branson must be a fan of the show and shared his dream…😇🧐🙏✌️ — tweeeterboy ✨🤠✨ (@tweeeterboy) July 12, 2021

simpson is deep state subliminal messaging tool to dull shocks and suprises to general public — Neti (@Neti_iteN) July 12, 2021

I think their writers showed every kind of (wild) imagination, which we are now turning to reality. — Navin Dembla (@navn_d) July 12, 2021

Interestingly, Richard Branson had also made a guest appearances on The Simpsons show in episodes titled The Burns and the Bees, Loan-a Lisa and The War of Art.

Branson on Sunday touched the edge of space with three employees, including one of Indian-origin, and landed safely back to Earth, on board his company Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity. It was the 22nd test flight of VSS Unity and the first test flight with a full crew in the cabin.