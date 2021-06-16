Mumbai: The most precious gift that one can give to another person is the gift of life i.e. blood. In addition to saving a human life, there are incredible health benefits for donors too, but many are skeptical of the process. Despite a lot of awareness campaigns on blood donation, many Indians still feel reluctant to donate blood. However, a differently-abled man from Mumbai has set an example by donating blood 25 times since 2002, and also proving that disability is just a state of mind. Also Read - Inspiring! 50-Year-Old Pune Man Donates Plasma For a Record 14 Times, Says 'Ready For The 15th Time'

41-year-old Pravin Bhandekar, an Executive engineer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has problems while speaking as well as his left hand is not totally active since his childhood. However, Pravin didn’t let this disability to do a noble deed. Talking to ANI, Pravin said that he started donating blood when he was in college.

“First time while donating blood there was a fear that because of my disability. However, after I spoke to the doctor there and he assured me that I will be fine, I gave blood from my right hand. So, it was 2002 since I started donating blood. Till now I have donated about 25 times,” he said. Bhandekar said that many times her mother tried to dissuade him but he never stopped. Even during the ongoing pandemic he visited many blood donation camps to give blood.

“There were many times when my mom used to shout at me after getting to know about my blood donation as she was worried about my health,” said Bhandekar. He further said that his blood type is O positive which can be used for anyone gives him immense satisfaction.

“My blood group is o+ which can be used for anyone this gives me immense satisfaction. So, when I came here to Mumbai I used to travel from my house Belapur to Dadar Hindmata as I was posted there. Hospitals like JJ, KEM Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital were very close so I used to donate blood there,” he said. Bhandekar said that he experiences a very unique satisfaction after donating blood and he feels very proud and he can’t express his happiness in words.

“I experience very unique satisfaction after donating blood, I remember coming out of Tata Memorial hospital and after looking at the faces of patients there I used to be happy that my blood will be used to cure them which gave me huge happiness. Even in this pandemic when there was a huge demand for blood I visited several camps and gave my blood. Being here at MMRDA my senior colleagues always supported me. I feel proud and can’t say in words about my happiness,” he added.

(With ANI inputs)