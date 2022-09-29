Muzaffarnagar: In a bizarre incident, as many as 62 steel spoons were reportedly removed from a man’s stomach in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the local media, a 32-year-old man named Vijay who lived in Bopada village was admitted to a hospital in Muzaffarnagar after complaining of severe pain in his stomach. When the doctors examined him, they were left shocked to find steel spoons in his stomach. Doctors immediately informed Vijay’s family that they had to operate on him, following which over 62 steel spoons were removed from his stomach.Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Army Jawans Sing 'Sandese Aate Hain' During Meet With Rajnath Singh, Internet Gets Emotional | Watch

When asked if he ate spoons, the man said he had been eating them for a year, Dr Rakesh Khurrana told ANI.

MAN CONSUMES 62 STEEL SPOONS: SEE PICTURES

UP | 62 spoons have been taken out from the stomach of 32-year-old patient, Vijay in Muzaffarnagar. We asked him if he ate those spoons & he agreed. Operation lasted for around 2 hours, he is currently in ICU. Patient has been eating spoons for 1 year: Dr Rakesh Khurrana (27.09) pic.twitter.com/tmqnfWJ2lY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 28, 2022

In a similar incident, a 36-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur consumed 63 coins of Rs 1, apparently in a state of depression. Upon examination, doctors found a metallic lump in his stomach. A team of doctors at the MDM Hospital then removed the coins from his stomach in a two-day-long operation, with the help of an ‘endoscopic procedure’.