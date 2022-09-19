Vial News: Doctors in Ireland removed 55 AA and AAA batteries from a woman’s stomach and gut after she swallowed them in a supposed episode of deliberate self-harm. According to a report published by the Irish Medical Journal on Thursday, the 66-year-old woman was getting treated at St. Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin after devouring an initially “unknown number” of cylindrical batteries, reports Science Alert. Her X-ray revealed foreign objects in her body, but doctors said that thankfully none appeared to be obstructing her gastrointestinal (GI) tract and no batteries showed signs of structural damage.Also Read - Video of Dog Tied to Car and Dragged Around Jodhpur Goes Viral, Driver Held

Initially, the doctors initially thought the patient will naturally pass the batteries through her body but subsequent scans showed most were still weighing down on her stomach as she could only release five AA batteries in the first week. Because of the weight of the batteries, the distended stomach ended up hanging over the pubic bone which required a surgical removal of the foreign objects.

Surgeons then cut into her abdomen and successfully removed 46 of them. According to Live Science, the remaining four batteries, stuck in the colon, were “milked” into her rectum and removed through the anus.

“To the best of our knowledge, this case represents the highest reported number of batteries ingested at a single point in time,” the doctors said. “The deliberate ingestion of multiple large AA batteries as a form of deliberate self-harm is an unusual presentation,” they added.