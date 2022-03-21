Viral News: A North Carolina dog was abandoned and sent to an animal shelter because his owners claimed that the pooch was gay. According to a UNILAD report, the dog named Fezco, was left at the Stanly County Animal Protective by his owners after they found him humping another male dog. The dog who is around four to five years old, is said to get along well with both people and other animals.Also Read - And The Most Boring Job In The World Is...

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), such behavior is entirely common among canines. "Mounting or thrusting can be part of normal play behaviour for pets and not necessarily indicative of their sexuality. Dogs sometimes mount other animals 'to display social status or control', the ASPCA mentioned. Despite this, owners of Fezco decided his behaviour was proof he was sexually attracted to other males.

The shelter has put up the dog’s story on Facebook and is asking for local rescue centres to take Fezco into foster care before he finds his new forever home.

Meanwhile, animal lovers called out Fezco’s former owners for abandoning him and called them ‘hateful’. A user wrote, ”What the hell? Dogs hump other dogs because Of dominance. What the hell is wrong with these people. This makes me so outraged. And it’s close to my home town. People make me so angry. The people that gave this sweet dog up don’t deserve to have an animal ever again!

Another said, “Dogs hump any and everything. I hope a loving family adopts him.”