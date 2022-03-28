Viral News: A dog who made global headlines after being abandoned at animal shelter by his owners for being “gay” has finally gotten a happy ending. After his story went viral, the dog has now been adopted by a same-sex couple. According to a DailyMail report, Steve Nichols and his partner John have welcomed Fezco, who has now been renamed Oscar, after the legendary gay playwright Oscar Wilde into their home near Charlotte, North Carolina.Also Read - Dog Abandoned at Animal Shelter Because Owners Think He is 'Gay', Netizens Are Outraged

The couple came forward to adopt the dog after the animal shelter put out a public appeal for someone to adopt him. In an interview with The Charlotte Observer, Nichols told the outlet that they felt an instant connection to the dog. They added that not only were the previous owners homophobic, but they also appear not to have taken care of Oscar. The dog hasn’t been neutered and he has heartworms.

”What is almost as concerning as the idea that he’s gay, and that the person gave him up for that reason, is the fact that the owner apparently didn’t do anything to take care of this dog. It was pretty apparent to me that he has not seen a good meal or a groomer in his life either. I know it’s silly to think that a dog is gay, but if he wants to be gay as hell, he can be gay here. We’ll still love him and take care of him.”, Nichols told the Charlotte Observer.

A Twitter page shared the pictures of the couple and wrote, ”This is Fezco. He was abandoned by his previous owners for being “gay” after he humped another male dog. This week he was adopted by Steve Nichols and his husband, John Winn. The couple has since renamed him Oscar, after Oscar Wilde. 14/10 for him and his new humans.”

Notably, the dog was abandoned and sent to an animal shelter because his owners claimed that the pooch was gay. According to a UNILAD report, the dog was left at the Stanly County Animal Protective by his owners after they found him humping another male dog.