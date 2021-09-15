New Delhi: Doordarshan turned 62 on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the time when entertainment in the country was restricted to one channel and revolved around iconic serials like Mahabharat, Ramayan, Chitrahar and Malgudi Days. One of India’s largest broadcasting organisations in studio and transmitter infrastructure, Doordarshan was established on 15 September 1959.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Sings Badshah's Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai on Dholak Beats in Train | Watch

Doordarshan, which revolutionised the television landscape in India, holds a special place in the hearts of those who have grown up watching their iconic shows. During the lockdown, Doordarshan brought back classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad and many others to keep people at home entertained.

To commemorate the occasion, Mayank Agrawal, Director General of Doordarshan & DD News tweeted to thank the viewers and wrote, ”62 years of eventful journey… On the Foundation Day, #Doordarshan thanks viewers for their love & continued support. Maintaining high ethical standards and reaching out to diverse populations through a bouquet of channels, are our prime objectives. We assure to live by that.”

Here’s that iconic tune etched in our hearts forever:

On the occasion of its foundation day, the network also asked the people to share their memories with the channel using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD:

#Doordarshan is celebrating its 62nd foundation day today.

Please share your memories with #Doordarshan and celebrate with us using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD pic.twitter.com/BCBLQBg4sk — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) September 15, 2021

Of course, there was an overflowing of nostalgia as people remembered the shows they watched while growing up. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Chitrahar, Duck Tales, Jungle book, Fauji, Malgudi Days, the list is a really long one with different people having their own favourites. Many posted its iconic logo that used to appear before the start of programmes with its characteristic tune.

Others shared their fond memories associated with Doordarshan and remembered the shows that made their childhood days memorable.

Here are some of them:

When there was only one TV in our village, we used to go to other's home to watch 'chandrakanta' & 'krishna' like programs on Sunday.#MemoriesWithDD

Those days were literally awesome. — vikas kumar (@Vikas_RKP) September 15, 2021

All good memories are tied up with #Doordarshan.. right from the epic 'Shiva taandavam' to Ramayan and eagerly waiting for Chithrageetham on Fridays to catch a glimpse of the then latest Malayalam songs ❤️❤️❤️ #nostalgia #MemoriesWithDD — Vaidehi🇮🇳 (@hoot_watchful) September 15, 2021

The very background music was very enchanting.

I started seeing since late 70s.

Indo Pak Cricket match live was one of the very first I remember even now.#MemoriesWithDD — Nagarajan (@NagaTriplicane) September 15, 2021

#MemoriesWithDD

Ramayan

Mahabharat

Vikram Aur Betaal

Shaktimaan

Turning Point by Prof Yash Pal

Flop Show by Jaspal Bhatti

Chitrahar

& "Rukaot ke liye khed hai"😀 — NIRUPAM ACHARJEE (@NirupamAcharjee) September 15, 2021

#Doordarshan had such quality programming and insane variety from नीम का पेड़ to captain Vyom #MemoriesWithDD https://t.co/PErYCgaFtt — रवि 〢 Ravi Tripathi 📿 (@LegalKant) September 15, 2021

About Doordarshan

Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on September 15, 1959, became a service in 1965 when it began beaming signals to reach television sets in living rooms in and around the national capital. By 1972, services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and then to seven other cities by 1975. All this time, it was part of the national broadcaster, All India Radio. On April 1, 1976, it transited to become a separate department in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over the years, Doordarshan has grown into a network operating 34 satellite channels, besides providing free-to-air DTH service having 104 in its bookings. Many a career were launched on this platform, including that of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who became a household name after his serial Fauji.

Entertainment shows like Chitrahaar, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, among others, captured the imagination of the public in the late 80s and early 90s and remains etched in people’s minds as pure entertainment that brought people together.

