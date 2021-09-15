New Delhi: Doordarshan turned 62 on Wednesday, bringing back memories of the time when entertainment in the country was restricted to one channel and revolved around iconic serials like Mahabharat, Ramayan, Chitrahar and Malgudi Days. One of India’s largest broadcasting organisations in studio and transmitter infrastructure, Doordarshan was established on 15 September 1959.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Sings Badshah's Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai on Dholak Beats in Train | Watch
Doordarshan, which revolutionised the television landscape in India, holds a special place in the hearts of those who have grown up watching their iconic shows. During the lockdown, Doordarshan brought back classics like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad and many others to keep people at home entertained.
To commemorate the occasion, Mayank Agrawal, Director General of Doordarshan & DD News tweeted to thank the viewers and wrote, ”62 years of eventful journey… On the Foundation Day, #Doordarshan thanks viewers for their love & continued support. Maintaining high ethical standards and reaching out to diverse populations through a bouquet of channels, are our prime objectives. We assure to live by that.”
Here’s that iconic tune etched in our hearts forever:
On the occasion of its foundation day, the network also asked the people to share their memories with the channel using the hashtag #MemoriesWithDD:
Of course, there was an overflowing of nostalgia as people remembered the shows they watched while growing up. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Chitrahar, Duck Tales, Jungle book, Fauji, Malgudi Days, the list is a really long one with different people having their own favourites. Many posted its iconic logo that used to appear before the start of programmes with its characteristic tune.
Others shared their fond memories associated with Doordarshan and remembered the shows that made their childhood days memorable.
Here are some of them:
About Doordarshan
Doordarshan, which began as an experiment on September 15, 1959, became a service in 1965 when it began beaming signals to reach television sets in living rooms in and around the national capital. By 1972, services were extended to Mumbai and Amritsar and then to seven other cities by 1975. All this time, it was part of the national broadcaster, All India Radio. On April 1, 1976, it transited to become a separate department in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
Over the years, Doordarshan has grown into a network operating 34 satellite channels, besides providing free-to-air DTH service having 104 in its bookings. Many a career were launched on this platform, including that of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan who became a household name after his serial Fauji.
Entertainment shows like Chitrahaar, Mahabharat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Fauji, Malgudi Days, among others, captured the imagination of the public in the late 80s and early 90s and remains etched in people’s minds as pure entertainment that brought people together.
(With Agency inputs)