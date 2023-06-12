Home

Drunk Delhi Man Hands Over Car, Laptop, Valuables To Stranger, Goes Home By Metro

He “forgot that he was in his own car”, says the complaint.

Punishments under Section 185 of the MVA include a fine of R 10,000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months or both. (Representational image: pixabay)

Drunk Delhi Man: Whether drunk on power or alcoholic spirits, the effects are not pleasant. This is what a Delhi resident came home to after he got heavily drunk, handed over his car, a huge amount of money, a laptop, and a mobile phone to a stranger, and went to his home by a Metro train.

As reported, Amit Prakash, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, has lodged a complaint with the police in which he said that he was “heavily drunk” and had gone to a wine shop on the Golf Course Road after work. He paid Rs 20,000 for one wine bottle that cost Rs 2,000.

However, the shop owner returned Rs 18,000 after which Prakash returned to his car and started drinking again. In the meanwhile, a stranger approached him and asked if he too could join Prakash for a few drinks to which Prakash agreed and he drove to Subhash Chowk with the stranger. After reaching there he stepped out of his own car after the stranger asked him to, forgetting it was his own car.

From Subhash Chowk, Prakash took an auto to the Huda City Centre metro station for home. He realised his blunder the next morning.

Overall, Prakash lost his car, laptop, phone, and Rs 18,000 in cash to the stranger with whom he got drunk in his car.

The police are now scanning the CCTV footage from different places to identify the accused, said a police source.

Based on the facts of the complaint, Amit Prakash can be booked under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). Punishments under Section 185 of the MVA include a fine of R 10,000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months or both.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.