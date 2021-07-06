Udhagamandalam: In a bizarre incident, around 12 sealed bottles of wine were allegedly emptied by rats in a government-run TASMAC liquor outlet in a town near Gudalur, in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu. The incident came to light after TASMAC employees opened the shop at Kadampuzha on Monday, which had been kept closed for a long due to the lockdown. Also Read - Harsh Goenka Shares Stunning Video of 'Cloud Waterfall' from Mizoram; Netizens Say 'Can't Describe this Beauty in Words' | WATCH

They found the caps of the 12 quarter liquor bottles open, with bite marks of rats and wine in them emptied, official sources said. On being informed, the supervisor and senior TASMAC officials carried out an investigation, which revealed the presence of rats inside the shop, they said. The cost of the bottles is said to be around Rs 1,500, they said.

Earlier this year, 29,000 litres of alcohol went missing from 25 out of 30 different police stations in Haryana. As per reports, the police force confiscated around 50,000 litres of country-made liquor, 30,000 litres of English wine and 3,000 cans of beer and registered some 825 such cases.

(With PTI inputs)