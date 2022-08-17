London: Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum is currently vacationing in London along with his family. Maktoum, who has more than 14.5 million followers, has also been documenting his vacation in the United Kingdom and sharing interesting pictures on Instagram. Recently, he was seen travelling in not some luxurious or fancy car, but London tube! Yes, that is the place where you would least expect a royal to go! Serving Greater London and some parts of the adjacent counties of Buckinghamshire, Essex and Hertfordshire in England, the London Underground is a rapid transit system like the Indian metro.Also Read - Viral Video: Huge King Cobra Lunges at Man When He Tries to Lift It | Watch Heart-Stopping Video

For his latest Insta post, he also took a selfie as he travelled in a London tube with his close friend Badr Ateej. And turns out, he went unnoticed by his co-passengers. The post shows Sheikh Hamdan standing in the middle of a crowded Tube compartment, with Badr Ateej behind him, both unrecognized by the passengers of the train.

Shiekh’s followers were shocked to see him inside the Tube with other passengers and they did not even notice him. “We’ve got a long way to go and Badr is already bored,” the Dubai Crown Prince said in the caption of the post.

See the post here:

”London Tube travelling is so inspirational! You get to see so much diversity and real human stories,” Pakistani artist Sara Shakeel commented on the post.