Dubai: A tweet in Malayalam by Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, soon after his meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Emirates, has gone viral on social media as several expatriate Malayalis shared it on their virtual platforms. Besides the tweet, the Dubai ruler also shared the picture of the reception given to Vijayan at the venue of the Dubai Expo 2020 on Wednesday. The tweet was later shared by Vijayan on his Twitter handle.

“The UAE shares a special relationship with Kerala. Keralites are playing a significant role in the economic and developmental growth of Dubai and the UAE,” he wrote in Malayalam. Interestingly, the Chief Minister replied to Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid thanking him through an Arabic tweet.

See the tweet here:

أتمنى لكم وللجميع الصحة والعافيه, أشكركم على تقديرنا لمساهمة هؤلاء من كيرلا في تطوير الإمارات العربية المتحدة ودبي, نود نعمل معا لمزيد تعزيز الرابطة, متواضعا بكرم ضيافتكم واستقبالكم الحار.@HHShkMohd https://t.co/LGuHuRXIRx — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 2, 2022

“…..Humbled by your hospitality and warm welcome…,” Vijayan wrote, adding that the southern Indian state would like to further strengthen the association with the UAE and Dubai.

During their meeting on Wednesday, the Chief Minister thanked Sheik Mohamed bin Rashid for his country’s support in the development of Kerala, a CMO release said.

Honoured to be received by @HHShkMohd, the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, accompanied by dignitaries including @HamdanMohammed, @MaktoumMohammed and @HHAhmedBinSaeed at @expo2020dubai. Thank you for the warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/d574ER6SYM — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 2, 2022

He also sought more investments for Kerala, promising a better business-friendly environment in the southern Indian state. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of UAE and Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates Airlines Group and President of Dubai Civil Aviation and other officials were present on the occasion.

Today I met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of the Indian state of Kerala, at the UAE pavilion at @expo2020dubai and explored ways to strengthen our ties. India’s participation in @expo2020dubai has given us an opportunity to identify new opportunities for cooperation. pic.twitter.com/Tdd0roWeOR — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) February 2, 2022

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev, Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir, Consul General Aman Puri and Chairman of Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber Yusuff Ali M A were also present.