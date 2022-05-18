Churu: It’s the wedding season in India, and all sorts of funny, strange and bizarre incidents are coming to the fore. In one such incident reported from Rajasthan’s Churu, a bride got so angry that she married someone else after her groom showed up late and drunk. According to a report by India Today, the bride got so angry after realizing that her groom got drunk and kept dancing, which delayed her baarat for hours.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Grooves to 'Banno Tera Swagger' As Groom Makes Dashing Wedding Entry | Watch

The incident happened on Sunday, when Sunil, the groom, and his relatives arrived in the bride’s village. The muhurat, or auspicious time to begin wedding pheras, was 1.15 am. The baarat started for the bride’s house at 9 pm, however, the groom got drunk with his friends and kept dancing to the music played by the DJ. As a result, the procession was delayed for hours. Meanwhile, the bride’s side, kept waiting for the groom to arrive and ultimately got extremely frustrated. The bride then sent back the baraat and her family decided to get her married to someone else. When the groom and his relatives finally made it to the venue, they were shocked to see that the bride has already decided to marry another man.

The next day, the humiliated groom’s family went to the Rajgarh police station to file a complaint against the bride’s family.

The bride’s family argued that since the groom and his family were so careless about the wedding rituals, they feared this behavior would continue in the future too. After consultation from the police, both the parties decided to legally call the wedding off citing family issues in the written confirmation.