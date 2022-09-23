Kolkata: As Durga Puja is about to start, preparations for the most-awaited and loved festival are in full swing in West Bengal. Every year pandals of Kolkata bring new puja themes which are unique and innovative in their own way. From pandals to the Durga idol, devotees get to see various themed Durga puja in Kolkata. Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which enthralls the audience with its theme every year, has set the theme of the Pooja Pandal as ‘Vatican City’ this year. They are also celebrating the Golden Jubilee Celebration of 50 years of Sri Bhoomi Sporting Club located at Bidhannar Kolkata.Also Read - Viral Video: Curious Little Cat Tries Pottery, Netizens Call The Video 'Pawsome' | Watch

VATICAN CITY-THEMED PANDAL: SEE PICS

West Bengal | Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal, has this year been designed on the theme of ‘Vatican City’ ahead of Durga Pooja festival pic.twitter.com/4TWW2RtJla — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Talking to ANI, Sujit Bose Fire Minister West Bengal Government and President Sreebhumi Sporting Club said, “Shree Bhoomi Sporting Club, which is celebrating its 50th year this time, this time the theme of Pandal is Vatican City’s St. Peters Basilica.” Sujit Bose added that everyone has heard about Vatican City in Rome, but only a few lucky people have been able to see it by travelling abroad. Their wish to visit Vatican City will be fulfilled through our pandal this year. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Shows New Technique of Making Roti, But It Fails Miserably. Watch

“It took 60 days to make this pandal. More than 100 artisans have made this pandal together. Last year we made Burj Khalifa. All arrangements have been made for crowd management,” he told ANI.

Durga Puja is one of the most renowned and cherished Hindu festivals observed in India. People celebrate Durga Puja with great fervour and devotion. Durga Puja, an auspicious event, symbolises the victory of good over evil. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Over the years, Durga puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

(With ANI Inputs)