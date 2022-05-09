Guwahati: A woman police official of the Assam police is being hailed as a hero after she proved that her duty is beyond and above all. In a rare turn of events, the woman police official filed an FIR and arrested her own fiance after she came to know about his alleged crimes. According to North East Chronicle, Junmoni Rabha, who is serving as a Sub-Inspector in Nagaon district, arrested her finace on charges of fraud.Also Read - Viral Video: Leopard Enters Panipat Village, Attacks Forest Officials & Cops During Rescue Mission | Watch

Notably, Rabha met the accused, identified as Rana Pogag in January 2021 when she was posted in Majuli. Rabha, while talking to the media, said that she and Pogag had ceremonially got engaged in October last year and planned to hold the marriage ceremony in November this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Junmoni Rabha (@nuujun02)

However, Junmoni found out that Rana has been falsely posing as a PR for Oil India Limited and has duped several people after promising them jobs. The police official said that they seized 11 fake seals of ONGC and many incriminating documents including fake identity cards from Pogag’s home.

“I am grateful to the three people who came to me with information about him (Rana Pogag) on how big a fraud he is. They opened my eyes,” said Rabha.

Even earlier this year, Rabha had hit headlines after a telephonic conversation of her with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan got leaked on social media. The MLA had allegedly asked her along with another Assam cop not to harass the people of his constituency. However, she refused to bow down and instead asked the lawmaker about breaking the rules and regulations set by the government.