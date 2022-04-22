Earth Day 2022: As we celebrate Earth Day today, Google has created a thought-provoking doodle to remind us of the devastating impact of climate change. Using real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources, the Doodle shows the impact of climate change across four different locales around our planet.Also Read - Earth Day 2022: 5 Easy-to-Follow Lifestyle Changes to Keep The Planet Greener And Happier

The four regions are famous locations on Earth, which have been impacted due to climate change over the years. The locales are Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa; Sermersooq in Greenland; the Great Barrier Reef in Australia; and the Harz Forests in Elend, Germany. Throughout the day, the doodle images will change to represent different locations of the earth and the impact of global warming in these areas over the years.

The first Doodle includes time-lapse imagery from Mount Kilimanjaro includes images taken each December from 1986 to 2020, according to Google. Another imagery shows a glacier retreat in Sermersooq, Greenland using the images taken every December from 2000 to 2020. The third imagery features Great Barrier Reef, showing coral bleaching on Lizard Island from March 2016 to May 2016. The last imagery is of Harz Forests showcasing how forests were destroyed by bark beetle infestation due to rising temperatures and severe drought from 1995 to 2020.

“Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change,” the company said.

About Earth Day 2022:

Earth Day is commemorated every year on April 22 to emphasise and promote global awareness about environmental protection and conservation. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is ‘Invest In Our Planet’ and the year 2022 marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual celebrations. Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970 in the U.S. On the occasion, 10 per cent of the then U.S. population came out of their houses to protest against environmental ignorance. They also demanded a positive change to save our planet.