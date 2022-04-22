Earth Day 2022: Earth Day is commemorated every year on April 22 to emphasise and promote global awareness about environmental protection and conservation. To mark the day, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a spectacular artwork on Odisha’s Puri Beach to drive home an important message. The sand art spreads the message of connecting humans with mother nature, which is the need of the hour.Also Read - Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle Uses Time-Lapse Imagery to Remind Us of The Catastrophic Impact Of Climate Change | Watch

Pattnaik took to his Twitter handle to share the picture and wrote, ”On #EarthDay2022 let us pledge to conserve the natural resources & make Earth a better place for all creations of God- Let us work together to make this Greener . #WorldEarthDay My SandArt at Puri beach.”

See the picture here:

On #EarthDay2022 let us pledge to conserve the natural resources & make Earth a better place for all creations of God- Let us work together to make this Greener . #WorldEarthDay 🌍 My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/felcMb5BU2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2022

The picture has gone viral, and many appreciated him for to generating awareness about environment through his art. One user said,”Happy #EarthDay2022 ! Thank you @sudarsansand for this beautiful message on #WorldEarthDay We take pledge with you to protect Mother #Earth and make it greener & ecofriendly.”

Sudarshan Pattnaik is an international sand artist and a Padma Shri awardee. Pattnaik, whose sand art has always fascinated Indians, uses his talent to create awareness about various social issues like road safety, cleanliness, and environment conservation. He is famous for making beautiful and contemporarily relevant sand art about current issue and events around the world. Pattnaik has participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards and accolades for the country.

Pattnaik also runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha where he teaches students to build their career through this unique form of art.