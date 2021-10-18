Pune: Some people are the epitome of strength and positivity, and no matter what life throws at them, they endure it all with a smile. One such inspiring story is of an elderly woman who sells pens on the streets of Pune and chooses to live her life with dignity instead of begging. On October 5, Instagram user and an entrepreneur, Shikha Rathi shared a smiling photo of an elderly woman, who was selling colourful pens stored in a small cardboard box.Also Read - Viral Video: Outrage After Tamil Nadu Teacher Mercilessly Kicks Student, Beats Him For Skipping Class | Watch

Identified as Ratan, the woman sells pens on MG Road to sustain herself but refuses to take assistance from others. Even though she is aged, Ratan refuses to beg for a living and wants to make ends meet for her by working with integrity and honesty . “I don’t want to beg. Please buy, Rs 10. Blue colour pens. Thank you. Bless you,” reads a sign on her box.

In a long caption, Shikha wrote, ‘Today I met a real life hero and champion- Ratan! 💫I had gone out with a friend when we met Ratan. When we read her note, my friend immediately made a purchase. Ratan was overjoyed and we could see gratitude and kindness in her eyes! She thanked us and didn’t even push us further to purchase more pens from her! Her integrity along with her sweet smile, kind heart and her joyful attitude made me purchase more pens from her! Just seeing her smile and gratitude has filled my heart. And she deserves to be celebrated and shared, so hence the post!! 🌻

See the whole post here:

Shikha ends the post with a note urging her followers to interact with Ratan and buy pens from her. The post has gone viral on social media and netizens are inspired by her example. Her integrity and honesty has won peoples’ hearts and many others said they couldn’t wait to meet her.

”This is just so beautiful,” wrote one user, while another wrote,” I can’t wait to go to MG road n meet her. I mean, look at that smile!!!

MP Vijaya Sai Reddy V also shared her picture and wrote, ”Ratan, an incredible senior citizen from Pune, has forgone begging on the streets by putting her efforts into selling colourful pens and is earning her wages with pride and hard work. Her dedication to an honest living should act as an inspiration to all of us.”

So inspiring!