Coimbatore: Displaying honesty and integrity, a 60-year-old woman impressed cops in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore when she handed them over a smartphone that she found lying on the road. According to a report by The Hindu, the elderly woman identified as Kannammal, a daily wage labourer, found the smartphone lying on the road and brought it to the KG Chavadi police station. Notably, the smartphone worth Rs 20,000 belonged to Karuppusamy who had misplaced it near a bakery on Palakkad Main Road on Sunday.Also Read - Millions of iphones, Smart TVs, PlayStation 3, and Many Other Devices Likely to Lose Internet Connectivity on Sep 30

The cops asked Karuppusamy to visit the police station with relevant documents to get his smartphone. On Monday, Kannammal handed over the smartphone to its rightful owner at the police station.

Honouring the woman for her noble act, Sub-Inspector J Saravanan felicitated her by giving her a shawl. Praising Kannammal, the officer said: “She was not even aware of the smartphone’s price.”

In a similar incident recently, two software professionals of an IT company set an example of honesty by returning gold ornaments found lying on the road to its original owner through cops. S Balasubramaniyan and V Seenuvasan were sipping tea at a shop in Perumbakkam in Chennai when they found a few pieces of gold jewellery on the road on September 18. The owner had reportedly dropped the ornaments while removing mask from his pocket. Police returned the valuables to their owner two days later.