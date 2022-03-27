New Delhi: There might be a new social media app in the market soon, as eccentric tech billionaire Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to building one. Responding to a Twitter user’s question on whether he would consider building a social media platform consisting of an open-source algorithm that prioritises free speech, the Tesla Inc CEO said, he is “giving serious thought” to the idea.Also Read - Elon Musk Likely to Become World's First Trillionaire in 2024: Report

Am giving serious thought to this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2022

Also Read - Twitter Upgrades DM Search Feature To Help Users Find Conversations

Musk’s tweet comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed Twitter adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted “no”. On Saturday, Musk, who is himself a prolific user of Twitter, critisied the social media platform and said the company is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles. He also asked his followers if there is a need for a new social media platform. of open-source Also Read - Tesla Beats Toyota, BMW to be Named 'Most Trusted' Brand Developing Fully-Autonomous Vehicles

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

If Musk goes ahead with creating a new platform, he would be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies–inluding Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble–that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Meta Platform’s Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google’s YouTube.